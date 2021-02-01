Irving produced 26 points (10-20 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight assists and four rebounds across 38 minutes in Sunday's 149-146 loss to the Wizards.

Despite the stunning collapse against the Wizards, there's no denying the offensive engines that power the Nets. The team was without James Harden, and that left Kevin Durant and Irving to do most of the heavy lifting. The most significant metric for Irving is his deadly accuracy this season. He's crushing previous season averages with a 52.5 percent field-goal conversion rate.