Nets' Kyrie Irving: Status cloudy for Wednesday
Irving (personal), who practiced Tuesday, is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Pistons. However, coach Kenny Atkinson noted he would not "speak for Kyrie" and it remains unclear if Irving will play or not, Anthony Puccio of NetsDaily.com reports.
While Irving being off the injury report is a good sign, it hasn't been confirmed that he'll be available Wednesday. More information may arrive following morning shootaround. If he's out again, Spencer Dinwiddie would presumably draw another start.
