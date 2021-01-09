Irving's (personal) status for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies is unclear, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Irving will miss Friday's game against the Grizzlies, and if he's out Sunday, that would mark three straight absences for an undisclosed personal reason. Kevin Durant (COVID-19 protocol) may be able to return Sunday, and it's unclear if that would have any impact on Irving's decision to play. Caris LeVert will continue to run things while Irving and Durant are sidelined.