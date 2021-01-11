There is no update as to when Irving (personal) will rejoin the Nets, per coach Steve Nash, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.

Irving has already missed three games due to personal reasons, and it sounds as though he's had very limited communication with his coach, or the organization, over the last week. At this juncture, it's very much unclear if Irving will be available for either half of the Nets' upcoming back-to-back, which includes a home matchup against the Nuggets (Tuesday) before a cross-town showdown against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.