Irving amassed 34 points (10-19 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 12 assists and six rebounds in Sunday's 128-119 win over the Suns.

Irving has now flirted with triple-double numbers for three consecutive games. It's hard to argue against the claim that Irving is playing some of the best basketball of his career in April. Across 11 games, Irving's averaging 24.1 points, 7.9 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals, and he logged five double-doubles over that span. Aside from a blowout loss to the Lakers and a tepid shooting stroke against Charlotte, Irving has been practically flawless this month, which is exactly what the Nets need right now.