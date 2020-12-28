Irving registered 25 points (10-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, six assists and a steal across 36 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Hornets.

Irving was one of two Nets players that scored 25 or more points, with Kevin Durant (29 points) being the other. Irving has looked excellent to start the season, scoring at least 25 points in each of his three contests while also racking up 18 assists, 13 rebounds and two steals over that three-game span. He will try to extend that strong run of play Monday against the Grizzlies.