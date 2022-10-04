Irving scored nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt) while adding four rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block in 19 minutes during Monday's preseason loss to the 76ers.

The Nets trotted out their expected Opening Night starting lineup for this one, although none of the five played more than Irving's 19 minutes. It was the 30-year-old guard's first chance at game action alongside both Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons, and the trio seemed to complement each other well, with each recording at least four boards and four dimes in their limited court time. Irving has averaged 27.2 points a game across his three seasons in Brooklyn, and there's no reason to think his production will wane now.