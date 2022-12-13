Irving posted 24 points (7-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal over 36 minutes during Monday's 112-100 win over the Wizards.

The veteran guard has regained his focus on the court despite all the turmoil he's been involved in off it. Irving has scored at least 20 points in 10 of his last 11 games and missed making it 11 straight by a single field goal, averaging 25.1 points, 4.5 boards, 4.5 assists, 2.7 threes and 1.1 blocks over that stretch while shooting 50.5 percent from the floor.