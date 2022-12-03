Irving contributed 27 points (10-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Friday's 114-105 win over the Raptors.

Irving hit the 20-point mark for the seventh straight game, and he shot efficiently from the field. He also contributed across the board, producing slightly above his season average in rebounds (4.1) and assists (4.3). Kevin Durant and Iriving continue to serve as a dangerous scoring duo for this Nets team, and he's now averaging 24.8 points through 16 contests to go along with Durant's 29.8 points per game.