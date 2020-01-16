Nets' Kyrie Irving: Struggles against 76ers
Irving managed 14 points (6-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 117-106 loss to the 76ers.
Irving struggled against Philadelphia's length, as Josh Richardson hounded him for most of the night. It was the second night of a back-to-back and the third game in four days, so perhaps Irving was running on fumes. He had been spectacular in the last two contests, and Irving will look to get back on track on Saturday against a Bucks team that had him flustered in last year's playoffs.
