Irving posted 21 points (8-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and three steals during Tuesday's 127-118 win over Sacramento.

Irving managed just 36.4 percent overall shooting in this one but recorded at least 20 points for a sixth time over his past seven outings. Although the guard has converted a mere 18.2 percent of his threes over the last three games, Irving is still tallying 21.7 points and dishing out a not-too-shabby 6.7 assists during that span.