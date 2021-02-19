Irving contributed 16 points (7-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in the Nets' 109-98 victory Thursday over the Lakers.

After missing Tuesday's game due to some tightness in his lower back, Irving returned to the lineup and had a solid all-around performance despite not contributing a big scoring output. The guard led the Nets in shot attempts with Kevin Durant (hamstring) out of the lineup, but struggled from distance where he failed to make a three for just the second time this season. Regardless, Irving is still shooting 43.8 percent from three in February and will likely turn things around form distance Sunday against the Clippers.