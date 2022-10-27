Irving supplied 27 points (9-21 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 110-99 loss to the Bucks.

Irving came alive offensively in the fourth quarter, scoring 11 of his 27 points, but it was too little, too late for Brooklyn as they fell by 11 points. He missed all seven of his three-point attempts and is now 7-for-32 from beyond the arc in his first four games. He's converted at least 39.4 percent of his three-point tries in each of the last six seasons and it's likely just a matter of time before he finds his stroke from distance.