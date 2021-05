Irving notched 16 points (6-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a steal across 41 minutes in Friday's loss against the Celtics.

Irving struggled with his shot and was unable to show any kind of efficiency, as he needed 17 shots just to deliver 16 points -- he has been unable to reach the 20-point mark in three of his last four appearances, including his last two playoff contests. Irving is averaging 20.0 points per game during the current series, though.