Nets' Kyrie Irving: Struggles from field in loss

Irving had 27 points (10-30 FG, 2-12 3PT, 5-5 FT), five assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 119-114 loss at the Jazz.

Irving has attempted 20 or more field goals in four of his last five outings, but he is making only 43.4 percent of them while shooting 23.6 percent from three-point range. Irving will score no matter what due to his high usage rate, but the efficiency has been lacking in recent games and that puts a ceiling on his already-high upside. Brooklyn will continue their road trip Thursday at Denver.