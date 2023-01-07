Irving contributed 19 points (7-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one block over 38 minutes during Friday's 108-102 victory over the Pelicans.

It's never a good sign when a player ends up with more field goal attempts than points scored, but Irving still found a way to deliver a decent fantasy line even when his shot wasn't falling. The star point guard snapped a run of five games with at least 25 points and is averaging 26.5 points per contest since Christmas, so there's a strong chance this was nothing more than an off day for the veteran.