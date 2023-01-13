Irving provided 24 points (9-24 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Thursday's 109-98 loss to the Celtics.

Irving shot the ball well in the first half with 14 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field, including 3-of-5 from three before going just 5-of-16 over the final two quarters for another 10 points. The point guard missed all six of his three-point attempts in the second half and is shooting just 29.5 percent from beyond the arc over his last four games. He has, however, recorded six or more assists in each of those contests.