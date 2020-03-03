Play

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Surgery completed

The Nets announced Tuesday that Irving underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder, ending his season, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

News surfaced coming out of the All-Star break that Irving would need a procedure, but the point guard waited approximately two weeks before going under the knife. Irving is expected to be good to go for the start of the 2020-21 season, when he'll play alongside Kevin Durant (Achilles) for the first time. Irving wraps up his first season in Brooklyn with averages of 27.4 points, 6.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 three-pointers and 1.4 steals in 32.9 minutes per game over a career-low 20 appearances.

