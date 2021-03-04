Irving delivered 24 points (9-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and six assists across 34 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Rockets.

Irving has scored at least 20 points in five straight contests and while his assist numbers have decreased since the arrival of James Harden, he continues to be an excellent fantasy alternative due to the uptick in his scoring numbers. Since the beginning of February, Irving is averaging 26.8 points per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range.