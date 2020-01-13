Nets' Kyrie Irving: Takes down Hawks in return

Irving (shoulder) put up 21 points (10-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 20 minutes Sunday in the Nets' 108-86 win over the Hawks.

Though it appeared just one week earlier that season-ending surgery could be on the table for Irving, his ailing right shoulder responded to a cortisone shot even better than the Nets could have imagined. After gaining clearance for full-contact practice a few days ago and experiencing no renewed discomfort with the shoulder, Irving received the green light to play Sunday and didn't miss a beat, missing just one shot on the day. Irving may have lost out a few minutes due to the game turning into a runaway by halftime, but the Nets were likely happy to ease the star point guard back into the fold with a lighter load. Expect Irving to push for at least 25 minutes -- if not more -- in Tuesday's game versus Utah, and he's already said that he intends to play in the second half of the back-to-back set Wednesday in Philadelphia, per Malika Andrews of ESPN.com.