Nets' Kyrie Irving: Takes elbow to face
Irving took an elbow to the face during a workout Tuesday, Anthony Puccio of Nets Daily reports.
While Irving ended up in the hospital, the incident doesn't appear to be anything overly concerning, as it was downplayed by GM Sean Marks. Irving could be sidelined for a few days, but if that's the case, it would likely be on a precautionary basis.
