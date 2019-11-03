Nets' Kyrie Irving: Third career triple-double in loss
Irving recorded 20 points (8-21 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, and 10 assists in 33 minutes during Saturday's 113-109 loss to the Pistons.
Irving posted his third career triple-double while matching his career high in rebounding. He couldn't find the touch from beyond the arc and finished with more field goal attempts than points. Nevertheless, he managed no shortage of counting stats and continues to fill the stat sheet on a nightly basis through six tilts.
More News
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.