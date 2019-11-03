Nets' Kyrie Irving: Third career triple-double in loss

Irving recorded 20 points (8-21 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, and 10 assists in 33 minutes during Saturday's 113-109 loss to the Pistons.

Irving posted his third career triple-double while matching his career high in rebounding. He couldn't find the touch from beyond the arc and finished with more field goal attempts than points. Nevertheless, he managed no shortage of counting stats and continues to fill the stat sheet on a nightly basis through six tilts.