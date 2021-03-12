Irving recorded 40 points (15-23 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block Thursday in a 121-109 win against the Celtics.

Irving exacted revenge during his first Nets home game against Boston. His season high of 40 points tied the tally he recorded in said category on Feb. 15 at Sacramento. He is now averaging 29.2 points and 22.2 field-goal attempts across Brooklyn's past six away games. Kevin Durant has not played since that Kings game due to a hamstring injury, so Irving should continue receiving increased usage in his absence.