Nets' Kyrie Irving: To miss another week

Irving (shoulder) is expected to miss the next three games, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.

The team announced Friday night that Irving won't travel or play in Boston, ruling him out for the next three contests due to a lingering shoulder injury. His status for Brooklyn's Nov. 29 matchup against the Celtics will likely depend on if he's able to return to practice during the week.

