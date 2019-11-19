Play

Nets' Kyrie Irving: To miss third straight

Irving (shoulder) won't play Wednesday against Charlotte, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Irving is set to miss his third straight matchup due to a right shoulder injury after failing to participate in Tuesday's practice, per Andrews. Spencer Dinwiddie figures to draw another start at point guard in Irving's place, with Garrett Temple also in line to see extended minutes in the absence of Caris LeVert (finger).

