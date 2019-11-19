Nets' Kyrie Irving: To miss third straight
Irving (shoulder) won't play Wednesday against Charlotte, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Irving is set to miss his third straight matchup due to a right shoulder injury after failing to participate in Tuesday's practice, per Andrews. Spencer Dinwiddie figures to draw another start at point guard in Irving's place, with Garrett Temple also in line to see extended minutes in the absence of Caris LeVert (finger).
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...