Irving recorded 16 points (6-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and a steal across 40 minutes in Monday's win over the Heat.

Irving ended as the Nets' third-best scorer behind James Harden and Kevin Durant -- both with 20 points -- but grabbed eight rebounds, so he still found a way to produce value even if his scoring and shooting numbers were below his usual standards. This was Irving's lowest scoring output of the season, but those nights can be expected considering he has to share usage with two of the best scorers in The Association. That said, he's still an elite fantasy option across most formats even when he's not expected to be the team's go-to guy on offense in most contests.