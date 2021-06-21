Irving (ankle) is unlikely to play for Team USA at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Irving rolled his right ankle during Game 4 of the Nets' second-round series against Milwaukee, and while the team never provided a firm timetable, it looks like the ankle may require several more weeks to heal. Given the quick turnaround before the Olympics begin in late-July, Irving is leaning toward sitting out in preparation for the 2021-22 NBA season, which will revert back to the traditional mid-to-late-October start date. Irving already has a decorated international career, having been named the tournament MVP at the 2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup. In 2016, he helped lead Team USA to the Gold Medal at the Summer Olympics in Rio. In the process, Irving became the fourth player ever to capture an NBA title and an Olympic gold medal in the same year, joining LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.