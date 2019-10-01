Nets' Kyrie Irving: Unlikely to play Friday

Irving doesn't expect to play in Brooklyn's exhibition Friday against Basquete Franca, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.

Irving was spotted back at practice Tuesday after taking a shot to the face a week ago, though he's unlikely to take the court for Brooklyn's first exhibition. Assuming he doesn't play Friday, his next opportunity will come Oct. 10 against the Lakers.

More News
Our Latest Stories