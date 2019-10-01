Nets' Kyrie Irving: Unlikely to play Friday
Irving doesn't expect to play in Brooklyn's exhibition Friday against Basquete Franca, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.
Irving was spotted back at practice Tuesday after taking a shot to the face a week ago, though he's unlikely to take the court for Brooklyn's first exhibition. Assuming he doesn't play Friday, his next opportunity will come Oct. 10 against the Lakers.
