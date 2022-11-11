Irving will remain suspended for a fifth straight game Saturday against the Clippers and is unlikely to be reinstated for Sunday's game versus the Lakers, but he has met with the Nets and NBA "on several occasions" in recent days, and the NBA Players' Association "[looks] forward very soon to a resolution of all matters satisfactory to all parties," Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Wojnarowski's report doesn't specify whether that "resolution" entails Irving being welcomed back by Brooklyn once that suspension is lifted. After Irving was suspended last week in the wake of controversy that stemmed from him posting a link on his social media promoting a film that featured antisemitic material, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Nets issued the seven-time All-Star a list of six action items to complete in order to rejoin the franchise. It's unclear where exactly Irving stands in completing those items, but Wojnarowski's report seems to imply that there's been progress on some level. Regardless, Irving looks like he'll end up missing more than the minimum of five games that he was suspended, as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN notes that sources familiar with the situation are skeptical Irving will be back in action Sunday or for Tuesday's game against the Kings.