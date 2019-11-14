Play

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Upgraded to probable

Irving (shoulder) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Nuggets, Anthony Puccio of NetsDaily.com reports.

Irving is trending towards playing Thursday after entering the day with a questionable tag due to a right shoulder impingement. Over his past five games, the point guard is averaging 26.8 points, 7.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds across 33.8 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories