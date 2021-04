Irving (personal) will be available for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.

Irving was removed from the injury report earlier in the day, and the Nets have now confirmed that he'll be available as they play on the second half of a back-to-back. Irving will be Brooklyn's only available star, as Kevin Durant (rest), James Harden (hamstring), LaMarcus Aldridge (illness) and Blake Griffin (rest) will all sit out.