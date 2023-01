Irving (calf) is probable for Thursday's game against the Suns, Christian Arnold of Associated Press reports.

Irving was a late addition to the injury report ahead of Tuesday's matchup due to right calf soreness and was ultimately downgraded to out. However, it appears like his absence was precautionary, and the superstar point guard should return to action Thursday. Across 32 appearances, Irving is averaging 25.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 36.7 minutes per game.