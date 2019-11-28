Nets' Kyrie Irving: Will miss Friday's game
Irving (shoulder) won't play Friday against the Celtics, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
There was a possibility that Irving could return Friday after missing the past seven games, but he will be sidelined for at least one more game. Spencer Dinwiddie should serve as the starting point guard once again.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.