Irving (suspension) is out for Saturday's game against the Clippers and Sunday's game against the Lakers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday that Irving might sit the Nets' entire four-game road trip, so his absence Sunday shouldn't take fantasy managers off guard. For now, his availability is being taken on a game-by-game basis. In Irving's absence, more minutes should remain available for Cam Thomas, Edmond Sumner and Joe Harris.