Nets' Kyrie Irving: Will play Wednesday

Irving (personal) will play Wednesday against the Pistons, Anthony Puccio of NetsDaily.com reports.

Irving sat out the Nets' previous game as he took some time to deal with the passing of Kobe Bryant, a mentor of his. But Irving will be back in action against the Pistons on Wednesday. In nine home games this season, he's averaging 28.3 points, 6.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 31.7 minutes.