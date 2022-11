Irving (suspension) is officially cleared by the Nets to make his return during Sunday's contest against the Grizzlies, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

As expected, Irving will be available for Sunday's matchup after serving an eight-game suspension. With Irving sidelined, Brooklyn managed to win five out of its past eight games. With the 30-year-old point guard back in the lineup, expect him to make a sizable impact on the offensive end as the Nets' secondary option behind Kevin Durant.