Nets' Kyrie Irving: Will start in return

Coach Kenny Atkinson confirmed that Irving (shoulder) would start at point guard in Sunday's game against the Hawks, Anthony Puccio of NetsDaily.com reports.

Beyond noting that Irving would re-enter the starting five in his first outing back from a 26-game absence, Atkinson wasn't willing to disclose how the lineup would shake out. Even if Spencer Dinwiddie sticks alongside Irving as the Nets' starting shooting guard, he's likely to notice a sizable downturn in usage with the six-time All-Star back in the fold. Because he hasn't played since Nov. 14, Irving will likely be subjected to an unspecified minutes restriction in his return to action.

