Nets' Kyrie Irving: Will undergo season-ending surgery
Irving will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.
Irving tweaked the same shoulder injury that cost him 26 games earlier in the season, and after further evaluation, arthroscopic surgery was ultimately deemed necessary. The point guard is expected to be back in time for summer workout. Irving's first season with the Nets was overshadowed by his balky shoulder, as he appeared in just 20 games, averaging 27.4 points, 6.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 32.9 minutes.
