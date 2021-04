Irving has been ruled out for Monday's game at Minnesota for personal reasons, Billy Reinhardt of NetsDaily.com reports.

Irving will be sidelined while addressing a family matter, and it's unclear if the situation will affect his availability beyond Monday's contest. James Harden (hamstring) and Tyler Johnson (knee) are also out, so Landry Shamet, Bruce Brown and Chris Chiozza should see increased backcourt work against the Timberwolves.