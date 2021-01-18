Irving (conditioning) will not be available for Monday's game against the Bucks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Irving was initially listed as questionable, so he appears to be nearing a return for what would be his first appearance since Jan. 5. Wojnarowski notes that Irving is still ramping up his conditioning, which appears to be the final hurdle he'll face before making his debut alongside James Harden. The implication is that Irving has passed through the league's health and safety protocols. His next chance to play will arrive Wednesday in Cleveland.