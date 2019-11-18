Play

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Won't play Monday

Irving (shoulder) will not play Monday against the Pacers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Irving will miss a second consecutive game as he continues to battle a right shoulder injury. With Caris LeVert (finger) also unavailable, Spencer Dinwiddie and Garrett Temple should see plenty of run in Brooklyn's backcourt. Irving's next chance to play comes Wednesday against the Hornets.

