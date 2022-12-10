Irving will sit out Saturday's game versus the Pacers due to left adductor tightness, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Irving joins the other four starters, plus Nicolas Claxton (hamstring), on the sidelines for Saturday's contest. The Nets will have a limited number of bodies available Saturday as a result, and the regular bench contributors should play heftier roles than usual. While many of his teammates are listed as injury management, Irving's absence is due to tightness, so his status will be worth monitoring ahead of Monday's contest versus the Wizards.