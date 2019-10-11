Nets' Kyrie Irving: Won't play Saturday
Irving (face) won't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Lakers in China, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
Irving is dealing with a facial contusion after getting elbowed during Thursday's preseason game against the Lakers. Even though the Nets won't play again until Friday, it's possible the team could have him sit out longer because the contusion seems to have aggravated his existing facial fracture, which was initially sustained in late September.
