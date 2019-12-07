Nets' Kyrie Irving: Won't play Sunday
Irving (shoulder) is out Sunday against the Nuggets, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.
Irving is slated to miss his 12th straight game Sunday, and it remains unclear when he may return. His next opportunity to do so arrives Wednesday against the Hornets.
