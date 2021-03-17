Irving has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers due to right groin soreness, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Irving was dominant with 34 points and four assists over 37 minutes in Monday's win over the Knicks, but he's now dealing with a groin injury that will keep him out Wednesday. Landry Shamet and Bruce Brown should see increased run in his absence against Indiana, and it's not yet clear whether Irving could return Friday against Orlando.