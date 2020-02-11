Nets' Kyrie Irving: Won't return before break
Irving (knee) is officially listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.
As anticipated, Irving will be held out for a fifth consecutive game due to the sprained right knee he suffered Feb. 2. The Nets will head into the All-Star break following the contest, so Irving will have an extended opportunity to heal with the Nets not back on the schedule until Feb. 20 at Philadelphia. Irving's absence for at least one more game will afford more opportunities for Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert to handle the ball and put up shots.
