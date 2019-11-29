Nets' Kyrie Irving: Won't return Sunday
Irving (shoulder) won't return to action Sunday against the Heat, source reports.
Irving missed his seventh straight game Friday against the Celtics, and his absence will last at least one more contest. He's started on-court work and will be evaluated following Sunday's contest, though his target return date remains unclear.
