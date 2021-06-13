The Nets announced that Irving suffered a sprained right ankle in the second quarter of Sunday's Game 4 against the Bucks and won't return to the contest. He scored 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and added five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 17 minutes before departing.

Irving looked to be in significant pain when he fell awkwardly to the floor after a made basket with 6:04 remaining in the second quarter, so his inability to return to the contest comes as little surprise. While initial examinations appear to have ruled out any structural damage to Irving's ankle, the severity of his sprain has yet to be determined. He'll presumably undergo follow-up tests as the Nets look to determine the grade of Irving's ankle sprain, but for now, his status is seemingly up in the air for Tuesday's Game 5. With James Harden (hamstring) also uncertain to make it back for Game 5, the Nets could be forced to rely more heavily on Mike James and Bruce Brown as their primary ball-handlers, while Kevin Durant would take on even more usage as the lone healthy member of Brooklyn's Big Three.