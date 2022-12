Irving (calf) will sit out Wednesday's game versus the Warriors, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Irving drew a questionable designation on the team's initial injury report due to some right calf soreness and will ultimately miss the game. With the main man on point unavailable, Edmond Sumner, Patty Mills and Cam Thomas are candidates to see additional run with the ball. Irving's next chance to rejoin the action arrives Friday against the Bucks.