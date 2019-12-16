Nets' Kyrie Irving: Won't travel with team
Irving won't travel with the team for their upcoming two-game road trip, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Irving will stay in New York in order to undergo further treatment oh his shoulder. He remains without a firm timetable for return but can safely be ruled out for the next two games which both come during the road trip. Look for a further update on IRvign's availability to come prior to Saturday's tilt with the Hawks.
