Nets' Kyrie Irving: Won't travel with team

Irving won't travel with the team for their upcoming two-game road trip, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Irving will stay in New York in order to undergo further treatment oh his shoulder. He remains without a firm timetable for return but can safely be ruled out for the next two games which both come during the road trip. Look for a further update on IRvign's availability to come prior to Saturday's tilt with the Hawks.

